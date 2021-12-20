Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Ukraine has registered 2,536 new cases of COVID-19 and 157 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, December 19, Ukraine has recorded 2,536 new cases of COVID-19 (including 250 children and 26 medical workers). In the past 24 hours, 1,241 persons have been hospitalized, 157 have died, and 6,690 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,610,687 coronavirus infections, including 3,338,555 recoveries and 93,262 deaths.