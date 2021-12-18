Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

As of Saturday morning, 7,503 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Ukraine, 18,534 people recovered, and 288 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"For the day on December 17 in Ukraine 7,503 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of which 674 children, and 154health workers); 136,962 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 42,544 people, 94,358 people have been fully immunized, and 60 people received a booster dose. Also over the past day: 2,018 people have been hospitalized; 288 deaths; and 18,534 recoveries were recorded," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on December 17 8,899 new COVID-19 cases were detected, on December 16 9,590 new COVID-19 cases, on December 15 8,109 COVID-19 new cases, on December 14 7,283 new cases, on December 13, 4,073 new COVID-19 cases, on December 12 5,275 new confirmed cases, on December 11 10,133 new cases, on December 10 11,327 new cases, on December 9 12,376 new cases, on December 8 9,371 new cases.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine a total of 3.605 million people fell ill; 3.325 million people recovered; and 92,929 died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14.356 million people have been vaccinated, of which 14.356 people received the first dose, 12.919 million people were fully immunized and received two doses, 74 people received a booster dose. A total of 27.275 million shots of vaccine have been given.