Facts

12:35 18.12.2021

Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

2 min read
Some 7,503 new COVID-19 cases, 18,534 recoveries, 288 deaths reported per day in Ukraine

As of Saturday morning, 7,503 new COVID-19 cases had been recorded in Ukraine, 18,534 people recovered, and 288 died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has reported.

"For the day on December 17 in Ukraine 7,503 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of which 674 children, and 154health workers); 136,962 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 42,544 people, 94,358 people have been fully immunized, and 60 people received a booster dose. Also over the past day: 2,018 people have been hospitalized; 288 deaths; and 18,534 recoveries were recorded," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on December 17 8,899 new COVID-19 cases were detected, on December 16 9,590 new COVID-19 cases, on December 15 8,109 COVID-19 new cases, on December 14 7,283 new cases, on December 13, 4,073 new COVID-19 cases, on December 12 5,275 new confirmed cases, on December 11 10,133 new cases, on December 10 11,327 new cases, on December 9 12,376 new cases, on December 8 9,371 new cases.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine a total of 3.605 million people fell ill; 3.325 million people recovered; and 92,929 died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14.356 million people have been vaccinated, of which 14.356 people received the first dose, 12.919 million people were fully immunized and received two doses, 74 people received a booster dose. A total of 27.275 million shots of vaccine have been given.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:27 18.12.2021
First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

12:40 17.12.2021
Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

10:40 17.12.2021
NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

10:04 17.12.2021
Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

09:52 17.12.2021
EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

EU leaders call on Russia to urgently de-escalate tensions on Ukrainian border, warn of massive consequences - Council conclusions

09:30 17.12.2021
Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 8,899 new cases of COVID-19, 328 deaths in past 24 hours

13:49 16.12.2021
Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

10:03 16.12.2021
Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

10:34 14.12.2021
Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

10:14 14.12.2021
USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

USA is in direct contact with Russia, Ukraine, continues to pursue diplomatic path forward – White House

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

LATEST

President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

MFA: only Ukraine, NATO allies entitled to decide vector of further development of their relations, including membership issue

Zelensky, Johnson discuss energy security issues, situation in Donbas

Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD