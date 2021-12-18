First case of Omicron COVID-19 variant recorded in Ukraine

The Public Health Center of Ukraine on Saturday night confirmed the country's first infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"Omicron strain was recorded in Ukraine. Omicron (B.1.1.529) strain was found during full genome sequencing at the Public Health Center of Ukraine at night," Liashko wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, a patient who recently returned from the United Arab Emirates, where he had contacts with COVID-19 patients was tested positive for Omicron.

"The patient continues to be undergoing treatment. An epidemiological investigation of this case is being conducted and additional examination of contact persons is also being carried out," the minister said.

He also called on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, observe the established anti-epidemic norms and rules, and, if possible, avoid traveling abroad to regions where the circulation of the Omicron strain dominates.

Omicron was first spotted in November in southern Africa.