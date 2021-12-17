Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

The United States is aware of Russia's proposals for security guarantees in Europe, and is holding discussions on them with European allies and partners, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki has said on Friday.

"We have seen Russian proposals, we are discussing them with our European allies and partners," Psaki said during the briefing.

In addition, she said that Washington will not negotiate on European security without the participation of European representatives.

According to Psaki, there is no reason to think that this time the United States and Russia will not be able to agree, since they have been able to do this for decades.

"We have been able to interact with Russia on strategic issues for decades in a variety of formats ... there is no reason why we cannot do this in our quest to reduce instability - in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners," Psaki said.

The Russian draft agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states was published on Friday on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.