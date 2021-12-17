Facts

17:39 17.12.2021

Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

1 min read
Washington is aware of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, discusses them with NATO – Psaki

The United States is aware of Russia's proposals for security guarantees in Europe, and is holding discussions on them with European allies and partners, White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki has said on Friday.

"We have seen Russian proposals, we are discussing them with our European allies and partners," Psaki said during the briefing.

In addition, she said that Washington will not negotiate on European security without the participation of European representatives.

According to Psaki, there is no reason to think that this time the United States and Russia will not be able to agree, since they have been able to do this for decades.

"We have been able to interact with Russia on strategic issues for decades in a variety of formats ... there is no reason why we cannot do this in our quest to reduce instability - in partnership and coordination with our European allies and partners," Psaki said.

The Russian draft agreement on security measures for Russia and NATO member states was published on Friday on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Tags: #psaki #white_house
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 15.12.2021
White House calls continuation of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine situation 'good sign'

White House calls continuation of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine situation 'good sign'

10:04 08.12.2021
United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

11:16 28.08.2021
United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

11:32 19.06.2021
White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

13:20 10.04.2021
United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

United States consults with allies on Russia's actions near Ukraine's borders – White House

09:28 30.07.2018
White House ready to support defense budget, which provides assistance to Ukraine

White House ready to support defense budget, which provides assistance to Ukraine

12:28 28.07.2018
White House ready to support defense budget, which provides assistance to Ukraine

White House ready to support defense budget, which provides assistance to Ukraine

10:58 06.04.2016
White House: Too early for conclusions about Poroshenko's offshore

White House: Too early for conclusions about Poroshenko's offshore

11:40 21.09.2015
Biden denies media reports on warning Ukrainian authorities, believes leadership is making progress against corruption

Biden denies media reports on warning Ukrainian authorities, believes leadership is making progress against corruption

10:15 11.03.2015
U.S. continues discussion about new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine – Psaki

U.S. continues discussion about new sanctions against Russia over Ukraine – Psaki

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

LATEST

First UAH 500 mln spent on payments of UAH 1,000 within ePidtrymka program – PM

Language Ombudsman considers it inadmissible to provide Dom TV channel with opportunity to broadcast in non-state language throughout Ukraine

Moscow calls on NATO to abandon Alliance's expansion, cease 'conducting military activities' in post-Soviet space – draft agreement

SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

Court leaves Medvedchuk under house arrest for coal supply from Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive 50 Airbus helicopters in 2022 – Monastyrsky

Zelensky gathering Ukrainian diplomats in Carpathians on Dec 21-22

NATO issues statement in connection with build-up of Russia's military presence on Ukraine's border

Ukraine ready to fulfill Minsk accords, but Russia should start with agreements of Normandy format 2019 summit on security – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD