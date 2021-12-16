Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

NATO member states have not yet come to a common position on the issue of military assistance to Ukraine and the provision of weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"As you understand, there is no unified position on Ukraine's accession to NATO among 30 countries yet, but most countries support us. In the same way, there is no unified position among states regarding military assistance, especially in such contracts [on the supply of weapons]. Nevertheless, here I feel the full support of the Secretary General, and we are finding other steps to resolve these issues," Zelensky said at a briefing following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

As reported, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in an interview with the La Repubblica Italian newspaper that Germany had interfered with the supply of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine through NATO.