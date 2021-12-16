Facts

12:36 16.12.2021

Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

1 min read
Zelensky: NATO Secretary General supports Ukraine on arms procurement, but no single position among participating countries

NATO member states have not yet come to a common position on the issue of military assistance to Ukraine and the provision of weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"As you understand, there is no unified position on Ukraine's accession to NATO among 30 countries yet, but most countries support us. In the same way, there is no unified position among states regarding military assistance, especially in such contracts [on the supply of weapons]. Nevertheless, here I feel the full support of the Secretary General, and we are finding other steps to resolve these issues," Zelensky said at a briefing following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

As reported, Ukrainian President Zelensky said in an interview with the La Repubblica Italian newspaper that Germany had interfered with the supply of anti-drone rifles and anti-sniper systems to Ukraine through NATO.

Tags: #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:05 15.12.2021
Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

12:25 15.12.2021
Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

12:32 14.12.2021
Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

Zelensky: it is strange for Russia to demand guarantees of NATO's non-expansion when it has broken so many promises

09:29 09.12.2021
Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

18:09 01.12.2021
Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

Results of NATO summit in Madrid should outline prospects for Ukraine's possible membership – Kuleba

09:39 26.11.2021
US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

US Dpty Defense Sec announces support for NATO's eastern flank amid Russian actions on Ukraine's border – Pentagon

10:43 23.11.2021
NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

NATO, EU countries hold consultations on readiness to take decisive steps ahead of Russia's actions on border with Ukraine - Reznikov

14:22 20.11.2021
Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

16:57 15.11.2021
Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

Kuleba calls on NATO countries to coordinate with Ukraine, take measures that could help contain Russia

15:46 22.10.2021
NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

LATEST

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Israeli govt to donate 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ukraine

Ukraine accepts two more out of eight contracted coal batches from USA, Colombia

Kyiv City State Administration to be highlighted by Crimean Tatar ornament 'Örnek' on Dec 16-17

Working group created in Rada to amend Constitution on decentralization

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

Stoltenberg: Decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be made only by Ukraine, Alliance's members

There is still scope to explore in existing agreements between EU, Associated Trio countries - von der Leyen

Ukraine records 9,590 new cases of COVID-19, 355 deaths in past 24 hours

EU acknowledges European aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova – declaration

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD