10:39 15.12.2021

White House calls continuation of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine situation 'good sign'

White House calls continuation of dialogue with Russia on Ukraine situation 'good sign'

The U.S. authorities consider it a positive development that in connection with the situation around Ukraine, the diplomatic process continues with the participation of the Russian Federation, European countries and Kyiv, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"It is a good sign that there are diplomatic engagements and discussions that are continuing, including with Russian leaders and officials, Ukrainians, and our European partners," she said a briefing.

Answering a question about the prospects for de-escalation of the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, Psaki said that the United States is monitoring the situation in the region, but at the moment she has no new information on this matter.

