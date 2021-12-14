Pentagon is in constant dialogue with Kyiv on necessary assistance – Kirby

Washington is constantly discussing with Kyiv ways to provide assistance, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby has said at a briefing on Monday.

"The United States is committed and this is across the administrations committed to assisting Ukraine with their self-defense needs. This is also the subject of constant dialogue with our Ukrainian counterparts about what they need and about what we can provide to help them with that," he said, noting that a $60 million package were just completed.

The shipments included small arms and ammunition, patrol boats, and Javelin missiles, Kirby said.