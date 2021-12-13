Facts

15:43 13.12.2021

Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

3 min read
Omicron strain expected to appear in Ukraine this week – meeting with Zelensky

According to forecasts of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, the epidemic situation in the country should be stable during the holidays, but a new strain of Omicron coronavirus (COVID-19) may appear in Ukraine this week, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov has said at a conference call chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"According to NSDC forecasts, the epidemic situation in our country should be stable during the holidays. It is expected that a new strain of the Omicron coronavirus may appear in Ukraine this week. But the results of the first studies in countries where it has already been detected indicate a milder course disease," the President's Office of Ukraine said on its website.

It is noted that due to the approaching Christmas and New Year holidays, the relevant orders of the Ministry of Health and the chief state sanitary physician on anti-epidemic measures were adopted during the operation of the ski resorts.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, anti-epidemic measures have also been developed separately during major events.

The prime minister also said that now Vinnytsia region meets the criteria for leaving the "red" zone, therefore, the issue of its transfer to the "yellow" zone will be considered.

In turn, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that today Ukraine has overcome the rate of 40% of vaccinated among the adult population: out of 14.1 million citizens, 12 million received two vaccinations against COVID-19.

However, according to him, a decrease in the rate of vaccination has been observed over the past two weeks.

In this context, President Zelensky noted the need to intensify vaccination and said that in January 2022 the list of goods and services that can be purchased for UAH 1,000 provided by the state to every Ukrainian who received a full course of vaccinations, will be expanded.

"From December 19, fully vaccinated Ukrainians will be credited with UAH 1,000. They will be able to spend these funds on the areas most affected by the pandemic – sign up for a gym, go to a cinema, a museum or a concert, buy a train or plane ticket, buy books. At the same time, listening to the wishes of our elderly citizens, for whom health support is important, in particular in a pandemic, it was decided to add medicines to the list of available goods," the head of state said.

He believes that such a move will increase the number of vaccines against COVID-19 among the elderly, and will also contribute to the treatment and prevention of other diseases.

Currently, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is finalizing the technical capabilities so that the purchase of medicines for the funds provided for inoculation will become available from January 2022.

Tags: #ukraine #omicron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 13.12.2021
Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

12:14 11.12.2021
Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

11:17 10.12.2021
Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:19 09.12.2021
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

16:01 09.12.2021
Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

11:40 09.12.2021
USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

10:42 09.12.2021
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

09:57 09.12.2021
Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

LATEST

Bill on criminalization of merchandise smuggling remains priority, but still under discussion – Hetmantsev

Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions move to 'yellow' epidemic zone from Wed

Over 40% of Ukrainians consider policy of Hungary towards Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia as preparation for occupation - poll

Media coverage of Gogilashvili's misbehavior, authorities' prompt reaction to this to be warning to other officials – Arakhamia

Ukraine's MFA calls Putin's assertion that Ukraine allegedly didn't return foreign assets of USSR to Russia a manipulation of facts

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili at his own request

COVID-19 situation improving for five weeks in a row, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky regions to leave 'red' zone

Rada session hall may be refurbished in summer of 2022 – Stefanchuk

World Bank provides $150 mln to Ukraine for expanding COVID-19 vaccination

Stefanchuk backs idea of online voting in Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD