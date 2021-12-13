Facts

09:55 13.12.2021

Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

1 min read
Ukraine sees decline in new cases of COVID-19

Ukraine has registered 4,073 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 9,966 recoveries and 188 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, December 12, Ukraine has seen 4,073 new cases of COVID-19 (including 377 children and 37 medical workers), while 53,291 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 16,551 who received the first shot of a vaccine and 36,740 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,456 persons have been hospitalized, 188 have died, and 9,966 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,563,165 coronavirus infections, including 3,205,879 recoveries and 91,215 deaths.

As of this date, 14,131,445 people have been vaccinated, including 14,131,443 who received the first shot of a vaccine, and 12,457,651 who completed their vaccination. A total of 26,589,094 shots have been administered to date.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
