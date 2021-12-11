Facts

12:14 11.12.2021

Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

As of Saturday morning, 10,133 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 25,861 people recovered, and 446 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said.

"Over the day on December 10, some 10,133 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded in Ukraine [including 991 children, and 199 health workers]; 168,359 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. The first dose was received by 55,798 people, and 112,561 people are fully immunized. Also, over the past day, 2,307 people were hospitalized; deaths – 446; recoveries – 25,861 people," according to a report on Telegram.

The day before, on December 10, some 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, on December 9, some 12,376 new cases of COVID-19 were detected, on December 8, some 9,371 new cases of COVID-19 were detected per day, and on December 7, some 8,655 new cases of COVID-19 were detected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.554 million coronavirus infections, including 3.184 million recoveries and 90,789 deaths.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 14,087,749 people have been vaccinated, of which 14,087,747 people received the first dose, and 12,364,798 people are fully immunized and received two doses. A total of 26,452,547 vaccinations were carried out.

