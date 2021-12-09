Facts

10:42 09.12.2021

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

1 min read
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

The Ukrainian military has the right to use the Javelin anti-tank missile systems received from the United States in any part of its country, but this should only be done for self-defense, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday, December 8.

"Our expectation for use of the Javelins […] is that they are to be used in a self-defensive mode […] for self-defense purposes. There is no geographical restriction on where they can be used inside Ukraine," he said at a briefing.

Kirby also said the U.S. side expect them to use them responsibly and "for purpose of self-defense."

Tags: #pentagon #ukraine #javelin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

16:19 09.12.2021
Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine down to 10.3% in Nov – statistics

16:01 09.12.2021
Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

14:10 09.12.2021
Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

Govt approves strategy for cutting Ukraine's public debt to 50.8% of GDP in 2022, 47% in 2024

11:40 09.12.2021
USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

USA to send small arms, ammunition to Ukraine's defense forces this week – Pentagon

09:57 09.12.2021
Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

Situation along Ukraine's borders controlled, no reason for panic – Rada committee

09:29 09.12.2021
Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

Deployment of additional US forces in eastern Europe is possible only if Russia attacks on Ukraine – Pentagon

10:01 07.12.2021
Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

15:49 04.12.2021
G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine welcome launch of Ethics Council at HCJ

11:09 04.12.2021
Ukraine records 13,206 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 13,206 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

Ukraine should appoint new head of SAPO by 2022 – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

LATEST

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

Ukraine needs to adopt anti-corruption strategy, appoint SAPO head, complete judicial reform – EU ambassador

Venediktova discusses experience, prospects of cooperation in law enforcement in USA

Ukraine should appoint new head of SAPO by 2022 – U.S. Charge d'Affaires

TCG discusses strengthening ceasefire in Donbas, but without reaching common understanding – OSCE Special Rep for Donbas

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD