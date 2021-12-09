Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

The Ukrainian military has the right to use the Javelin anti-tank missile systems received from the United States in any part of its country, but this should only be done for self-defense, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday, December 8.

"Our expectation for use of the Javelins […] is that they are to be used in a self-defensive mode […] for self-defense purposes. There is no geographical restriction on where they can be used inside Ukraine," he said at a briefing.

Kirby also said the U.S. side expect them to use them responsibly and "for purpose of self-defense."