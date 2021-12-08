Facts

15:21 08.12.2021

PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

2 min read
PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, discussed strengthening cooperation between countries in the field of trade, tourism and digitalization.

"We are interested in intensifying trade and economic cooperation with Croatia in the traditional sectors of our economies, further removing barriers to bilateral trade and simplifying conditions for doing business, as well as in launching bilateral cooperation in new areas, including digitalization and coordination of efforts in the fight against the pandemic," the governmental press service quoted Shmyhal as saying.

According to Shmyhal, the common interest for Ukraine and Croatia may be in the field of information technology and digitalization. The PM added that Ukraine seeks to join the single European digital market, modern technologies and the world market.

"Digitalization is one of the main vectors of development of the Ukrainian economy in the coming years. I am convinced that our experience in this area can be useful to Croatian partners," said the Head of the Ukrainian Government.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine considers it promising for both countries to step up cooperation in the metallurgical and shipbuilding sectors, in the areas of agribusiness, including irrigation, as well as in the energy sector.

Apart from that, Shmyhal stressed that the tourism industry occupies an important place in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Croatia.

"We strive to develop the tourist flow and reach a new level of cooperation so that Ukrainians and Croats can experience all the benefits of recreation in our countries. Ukraine has concluded a Common Aviation Area Agreement with the EU. This will give impetus to the development of aviation and open new opportunities for our citizens," said the Head of the Government of Ukraine.

For his part, Croatian Prime Minister Plenković noted that Croatia supports Ukraine's aspirations for integration into the European Union and seeks to share its experience.

According to him, Croatia will support the presence of Ukrainian companies in the Croatian market. He also added that they would facilitate the opening of offices of Croatian travel agencies in Ukraine.

Tags: #plenkovic #shmyhal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 08.12.2021
Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

Plenković on Biden-Putin talk: messages given to de-escalate conflict

12:33 25.11.2021
Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

14:42 16.11.2021
UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

UAH 1,000 for vaccinated Ukrainians to be allocated from national budget's general fund – PM

09:38 12.11.2021
No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

No grounds for rolling blackouts – PM

15:41 01.11.2021
PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

PM instructs to intensify control over compliance with COVID-19 certificate verification in regions of 'red' zones

13:48 27.10.2021
Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

12:05 02.10.2021
Shmyhal presents to Servant of People faction updated program of govt's activities

Shmyhal presents to Servant of People faction updated program of govt's activities

17:26 29.09.2021
Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

Prime Minister instructs Energy Minister to inform society on daily basis about preparations for autumn-winter period

10:39 24.09.2021
PM says country ready for heating season

PM says country ready for heating season

18:34 14.09.2021
Shmyhal says there is no reason for rise in prices for heat, hot water for households

Shmyhal says there is no reason for rise in prices for heat, hot water for households

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

LATEST

UK to allocate extra GBP 1 bln in support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Erdogan announces Ankara's readiness to help reduce tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Saakashvili allowed to watch TV, continuing therapy – lawyer

Venice Commission postpones consideration of anti-oligarchic bill to end of January – Sovhyria

Arakhamia: United States will never agree with Russia's requirements, incl on Ukraine-NATO issue

Ukrainian FM to visit UK on Dec 8-9

USA working on complete financial isolation of Russia in case of its invasion of Ukraine – Nuland

Ukraine supports Biden's call for Putin to return to diplomacy, ensure de-escalation – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD