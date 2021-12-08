PMs of Ukraine, Croatia discuss strengthening cooperation between countries on trade, tourism, digitalization

Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, discussed strengthening cooperation between countries in the field of trade, tourism and digitalization.

"We are interested in intensifying trade and economic cooperation with Croatia in the traditional sectors of our economies, further removing barriers to bilateral trade and simplifying conditions for doing business, as well as in launching bilateral cooperation in new areas, including digitalization and coordination of efforts in the fight against the pandemic," the governmental press service quoted Shmyhal as saying.

According to Shmyhal, the common interest for Ukraine and Croatia may be in the field of information technology and digitalization. The PM added that Ukraine seeks to join the single European digital market, modern technologies and the world market.

"Digitalization is one of the main vectors of development of the Ukrainian economy in the coming years. I am convinced that our experience in this area can be useful to Croatian partners," said the Head of the Ukrainian Government.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine considers it promising for both countries to step up cooperation in the metallurgical and shipbuilding sectors, in the areas of agribusiness, including irrigation, as well as in the energy sector.

Apart from that, Shmyhal stressed that the tourism industry occupies an important place in the bilateral relations between Ukraine and Croatia.

"We strive to develop the tourist flow and reach a new level of cooperation so that Ukrainians and Croats can experience all the benefits of recreation in our countries. Ukraine has concluded a Common Aviation Area Agreement with the EU. This will give impetus to the development of aviation and open new opportunities for our citizens," said the Head of the Government of Ukraine.

For his part, Croatian Prime Minister Plenković noted that Croatia supports Ukraine's aspirations for integration into the European Union and seeks to share its experience.

According to him, Croatia will support the presence of Ukrainian companies in the Croatian market. He also added that they would facilitate the opening of offices of Croatian travel agencies in Ukraine.