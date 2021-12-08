Facts

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

United States to step up military aid to Ukraine in case Russia invades - White House

The United States will be ready to provide additional military assistance to Ukraine if it comes under attack from Russia, U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said.

"We would provide additional defensive materiel to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already providing," he said a briefing in Washington.

In addition, Sullivan explained that the United States would be ready to deploy additional forces on the territory of its allies in eastern Europe.

What is more, according to him, the United States urges the Russian Federation in the case of Ukraine to choose the path of de-escalation.

