Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 8,655 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 467 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the press service for the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, Ukraine has recorded 8,655 new cases of COVID-19, including 716 children and 200 medical workers, while 188,758 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 73,097 who received their first shot and 115,661 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 1,349 persons have been hospitalized, 467 have died, and 22,878 have recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3.511 million COVID-19 infections, including 3.083 million recoveries and 88,986 deaths.

As of this day, 13.826 million people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 13.826 million who received the first dose and 11.922 million who completed their vaccination.