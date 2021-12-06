Facts

10:18 06.12.2021

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

1 min read
Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych appealed to the District Administrative Court of Kyiv with a claim against the Verkhovna Rada, representative of the parliament in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv registered a claim of the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych against the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (case 640/34786/21)," Sovhyria wrote on Facebook on Monday.

She reported that according to Article 22 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine, cases on appealing against acts, actions or omissions of the Verkhovna Rada are within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court as a court of first instance, and not DACK.

"In this lawsuit, claims 'on the recognition of the lack of competence and the establishment of the fact of self-elimination' are declared, which may indicate an artificial change in the jurisdiction of this claim by manipulating the wording of the claim," Sovhyria said.

Tags: #yanukovych #dack
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:07 17.11.2021
Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

Investigation into Yanukovych's 2014 Maidan shootings completed – PGO

11:44 05.11.2021
SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

SBI notifies Viktor Yanukovych of new suspicion as head of organized criminal group

18:10 13.10.2021
HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

11:23 02.08.2021
Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

Court allows investigation in absentia against Yanukovych in case of shootings on Maidan

12:43 02.07.2021
Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

Kyiv Court of Appeal returns complaints of property owner's repesentative, filed in interests of son of Yanukovych

17:29 16.06.2021
Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

Court of Appeals refuses to open proceeding on complaint of Yanukovych's defense to conduct special investigation in case of seizing power

14:38 09.06.2021
General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

15:36 25.03.2021
Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

17:08 20.03.2021
Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

Turkey intends to sell at least 20 Bayraktars to Ukraine - Bloomberg

Poroshenko may face suspicion on coal trade with ORDLO in near future - Trepak

LATEST

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Monastyrsky, Kvien discuss ensuring security of Ukrainian borders

Some 92% of servicemen vaccinated with two doses, 98% - with one dose

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD