Facts

20:03 15.02.2023

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

1 min read
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

The Swiss Federal Council has decided to start the procedure of confiscation of assets of associates of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych for a total of more than CHF 130 million (about EUR 131.7 million), the government of the country said on its website.

“At its meeting on 15 February 2023, the Federal Council decided to launch administrative proceedings to confiscate assets frozen in Switzerland following the Ukrainian revolution in February 2014,” a message posted on the government’s website says. It emphasizes that these assets belonging to Yanukovych's entourage had an illegal origin. The Swiss authorities explain that this initiative has nothing to do with the sanctions that Bern has imposed over the past year against Russia.

“The assets will remain frozen pending a final decision by the administrative justice system in Switzerland regarding confiscation. Any assets that are ultimately confiscated will be returned to the Ukrainian people under an international agreement,” the statement reads.

Tags: #yanukovych #ukraine #switzerland #assets

MORE ABOUT

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

20:17 15.02.2023
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

21:49 14.02.2023
Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

Invaders trying to attack in five directions, intensify use of aviation – AFU General Staff

19:42 14.02.2023
EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

EU Working Group to look at using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine – Swedish PM

19:07 14.02.2023
Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

Govt makes changes to public counter terrorism system

AD

HOT NEWS

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

LATEST

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

Reznikov says he will remain Ukraine’s Minister of Defense – media

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD