09:32 15.12.2022

HACC confiscates property of Yanukovych in favor of state

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) satisfied a claim of the Ministry of Justice and collected movable, immovable property and funds of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, as well as persons close to him, to the state, the press service of the court has reported.

"So, HACC collected movable, immovable property and funds to the state income, namely: the Recreation and Health Center and a residential building (825.8 sq.m.), which are located in the village of Novi Petrivtsi (Vyshgorod district, Kyiv region), several parking spaces in the underground parking, an apartment, a house, a brig, a 100% stake in the charter capital of Tantalit LLC, as well as in Dom Lesnika LLC, cash in the amount of UAH 31,047,676.73 and 84,964, $60," the court said.

The court chose the sanction provided for by paragraph 1-1 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine on sanctions for the indicated persons.

In addition, 537 historical, cultural and material values, works of art (paintings, antique furniture, etc.) were confiscated from Yanukovych. Their estimated value is more than EUR 18.778 million.

The press service said that an appeal can be filed with the Appeals Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice within five days from the date of the announcement of the decision.

Earlier on November 17, it was reported that the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on November 16 filed another lawsuit with the HACC regarding the confiscation of the assets of ex-president Viktor Yanukovych.

Tags: #yanukovych #hacc

