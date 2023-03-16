Zelenskyy: Bonds case should be considered as Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych

The case of $3 billion bonds in the British courts should be considered as a "case of a Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"There is also an important decision in London today – in the case of the Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych back in 2013. When Russian money and dirty schemes with the then-politicians in Ukraine were actually used as part of the aggression against our country. An aggression that began back then – politically, economically, and later with the use of the special services and military force," he said in a video address on Wednesday.

"It is in this context that the $3 billion bonds case should be considered. Fully considered. And this is fair," Zelenskyy said.

On Wednesday, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the case of Ukraine's $3 billion bonds issued in 2013 under President Viktor Yanukovych in favor of Russia should be sent to a full public trial.