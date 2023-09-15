Facts

13:44 15.09.2023

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

3 min read
Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) of Ukraine has completed a special investigation and submitted to the court the materials of the case accusing former president Viktor Yanukovych and former prime minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov of high treason during the signing of Kharkiv Accords," the SBI said.

"SBI officers have completed a special pretrial investigation against the former president and prime minister of Ukraine on charges of committing high treason and assisting Russia in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine," the bureau said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.

As established by SBI investigators, the former president of Ukraine in 2010 received instructions from the Russian leadership to extend the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol. According to the basic Agreements of 1997 between Ukraine and Russia, this period ended in 2017.

It is recalled that Ukraine previously confirmed its intentions not to extend the validity of these Agreements and prepared a bilateral Memorandum on the withdrawal of the Russian fleet. The Russian side ignored the official appeal.

"Due to the energy blackmail, the Russians decided to force the then Ukrainian leadership to extend the stay of the Russian fleet in Crimea. This subsequently led to the annexation of the peninsula," the bureau said.

According to the SBI, in April 2010, at the Russian state residence "Novo-Ogaryovo," the Ukrainian delegation led by the prime minister received the final text of the draft Agreement on extending the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine.

"Then, at a closed meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs assured those present about the need and importance of signing this Agreement, supposedly in the economic interests of the country. After all, receiving a discount on the cost of Russian gas is forced, given the state of the state's economy," the SBI said.

The SBI said in addition to violating the Constitution and a number of laws, the Agreement essentially provided for the deployment of a new military base on the territory of Ukraine and actually introduced new rules for extending the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in our country.

"Hurrying to please Russia, Yanukovych in a matter of days introduced a bill on the ratification of the Agreement as urgent for extraordinary consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, and on April 27, 2010, the decision was made by deputies. As a result of the criminal actions of the then leadership of the country, there was an increase in personnel and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol. These forces were used by the enemy to occupy the peninsula in 2014," the SBI said.

In addition, the bureau said the investigation documented the damage to the governemnt caused by the country's former leadership due to the signing of Kharkiv Accords amounting to more than UAH 1.0008 trillion 80 billion.

Tags: #yanukovych #sbi

MORE ABOUT

12:17 26.07.2023
SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

SBI investigating legality of MP Aristov's departure to Maldives during war

17:27 12.06.2023
SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

SBI transfers arrested cars of Medvedchuk's and Kozak's relatives worth over $1 mln to AFU

12:58 08.06.2023
SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

SBI detains top management, owners of concern supplied components for Russia's military-industrial complex; among detainees is ex-MP of Party of Regions

10:56 17.05.2023
Ukraine makes progress in returning over $113 mln frozen on Zhevaho's accounts from Switzerland – SBI

Ukraine makes progress in returning over $113 mln frozen on Zhevaho's accounts from Switzerland – SBI

14:52 05.04.2023
SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

SBI completes investigation into treason of ex-head of SBU in Crimea Kulinich

09:26 16.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Bonds case should be considered as Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych

Zelenskyy: Bonds case should be considered as Kremlin bribe to Yanukovych

20:06 10.03.2023
Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

13:44 01.02.2023
In 2022, SBI exposes crimes at customs caused UAH 400 mln damage to govt

In 2022, SBI exposes crimes at customs caused UAH 400 mln damage to govt

17:01 20.12.2022
SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

SBI: Russian assets transferred to state ownership, including hundreds of millions in energy sector

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

LATEST

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Ukraine's goal before 2024 NATO summit in Washington is show real progress in implementing annual national programme – Stefanishyna

Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms liberation of Andriyivka: Russia's 72nd motorized rifle brigade defeated

Ukrainian MFA calls on Brussels to request explanation from Hungary why Szijjártó spreading disinformation against EU in Asia

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

AD
AD
AD
AD