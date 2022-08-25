PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

More than UAH 300 million of seized funds of PJSC Ukrainian Bank for Development, the owner of 100% of the shares of which was the eldest son of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych, were transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"Bank employees tried to hide the origin of the cash of this financial institution, since the money has no legal source of origin. Therefore, bank employees legalized proceeds of crime through financial transactions," the prosecutor's office said on Thursday in its Telegram channel.

According to the report, during the pretrial investigation, PGO prosecutors seized the funds of bank officials and directly the funds of the son of the ex-president.

According to the PGO, the money was subsequently transferred to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) by court decisions. "The court ruled to send these funds to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. At present, UAH 304 million has been credited to a special account to ensure the defense capability of Ukraine," the PGO said.

The prosecutor's office reminded that since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the PGO prosecutors initiated the forcible seizure of property in criminal proceedings on suspicion of the son of the former president.