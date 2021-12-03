Facts

12:56 03.12.2021

Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

1 min read
Ukrainian prosecutor general to expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to certain oligarch

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said she will expedite investigation of over 200 cases related to "the owner of several known television channels, coalmines and energy companies."

"Big business shelled in politics and its own media will respect the law... I have the right to expedite a number of criminal proceedings at a time crucial for the country in order to make sure of the relevance of decisions made by prosecutors on various levels in regard to economic entities and certain individuals from the orbit of the owner of several known television channels, coalmines, energy companies, etc.," Venediktova said on Facebook.

She did not call "the influential person" by name.

A preliminary analysis of the criminal proceedings has been conducted and "it appears that we are dealing with over 200 cases," Venediktova said.

"These 200 cases are just the tip of an iceberg, and I am sure there are much many of them. We imply nearly all large coal mining and energy enterprises in the orbit of this influential person. The damage done to the state is tentatively estimated at billions of hryvnia," she said.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #venediktova #oligarchs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:48 24.11.2021
Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

Ukrainian govt approves action plan to prevent abuse of excessive influence by oligarchs

18:17 23.11.2021
Prosecutor General: implementing step-by-step strategy to maintain EU sanctions against ex-officials

Prosecutor General: implementing step-by-step strategy to maintain EU sanctions against ex-officials

12:22 18.11.2021
Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

Bellingcat materials to be studied within investigation – Venediktova

12:40 15.11.2021
Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

18:41 05.11.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

Zelensky: oligarchs should become honest business or start 'black' page in their history

15:56 05.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

Zelensky signs law on de-oligarchization

11:21 05.11.2021
Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

Stefanchuk signs law on deoligarchization

08:58 23.10.2021
Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

Danilov states possible involvement of oligarchs in certain sabotage of Ukraine's energy balance

13:36 06.10.2021
Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

Venediktova signs suspicion notice to Odesa mayor Trukhanov as part of NABU, SAPO investigation

13:30 02.10.2021
Investigation has over dozen versions of assassination attempt on Shefir - Venediktova

Investigation has over dozen versions of assassination attempt on Shefir - Venediktova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

LATEST

State defense procurement order fulfilled at 85% of plan - Minister Reznikov

Some 94,300 Russian troops deployed on Russia's territory, Ukraine's temporary occupied territories may be involved in escalation – Reznikov

Analogue of NSPA to be created in Defense Ministry – Reznikov

Ukraine moving to practical stage of construction of two naval bases in Berdiansk, Ochakov – Reznikov

Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov

Ukraine sees 13,777 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

Blinken at meeting with Kuleba: Minsk accords - best way for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Conclusions of Venice Commission on de-oligarchization law to be received on Dec 10-11 – Maliuska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD