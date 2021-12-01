Facts

10:42 01.12.2021

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine has fulfilled about 60% of the obligations stipulated by the Association Agreement with the European Union, the goal is the implementation of the Association Agreement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Our goal is the implementation of the Association Agreement. According to the government's estimates, in general, about 60% of all Ukraine's obligations under the Agreement have been fulfilled, and 25% of them only this year," the head of state said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada with an annual address.

