Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Ukraine has registered 5,804 new cases of COVID-19, 10,477 recoveries, and 297 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, November 28, Ukraine has recorded 5,804 new cases of COVID-19, including 530 children and 72 medical workers, while 93,970 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 31,069 persons who received their first shot and 62,901 who have completed vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 2,082 people have been hospitalized, 297 have died, and 10,477 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,427,827 coronavirus infections, including 2,920,714 recoveries and 85,414 deaths.

As of this date, 13,320,532 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including 13,320,530 who have received their first shot and 10,967,700 who have completed vaccination.