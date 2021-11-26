Ukraine sees 608 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 15,936 new cases of COVID-19 and 608 related deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, November 25, Ukraine has recorded 15,936 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,394 children and 303 medical workers, while 273,875 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19, among them 81,516 who received their first shot and 192,359 who have completed vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 3,208 persons have been hospitalized, 608 have died, and 24,569 have recovered," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,400,340 coronavirus infections, including 84,149 deaths.