Facts

10:14 22.11.2021

Poland may close border with Belarus - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that amid the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, his government is set to tighten sanctions against Belarus, including a closure of border crossings in order to strop cargo traffic via the neighboring country.

Poland is now face to face with a new type of war in which migrants and misleading information are used as a weapon. People from the Middle East are being used as a human shield, and an energy crisis is being artificially escalated, Morawiecki told a press conference in Tallinn, Estonia on Sunday. A hybrid war is going on, and the eastern frontier of the EU is being subjected to more and more pressure," he said.

Morawiecki said he is particularly concerned with the situation on the border with Belarus. The things that Belarusian servicemen are doing there may result in an escalation, he said. Poland is prepared for anything, he said, meaning introducing more sanctions and closing border crossing points in order to stop transit traffic of goods via Belarus.

The Belarusian authorities are still obstructing the nationals of Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries that are currently staying near the border from going back home, while Belarusian servicemen are urging them to attack Polish border guards with knives, he said.

However, the Polish prime minister said that there are certain rules making Poland move gradually in escalating its sanctions. The Polish authorities would like to give Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko a chance to organize a repatriation of the migrants, he said.

There is a struggle going on near the borders of Poland and Baltic states, in which people of Belarus are fighting in the name of democratic values, Morawiecki said, adding that repression in Belarus are gaining momentum. There are political prisoners in Belarus, he said, adding that people are being subjected to torture and oppression there.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas spoke at the same press conference to support her Polish counterpart in relation to tightening sanctions

The situation on Polish borders remains extremely tense, she said. The onslaught of migrants is becoming more and more aggressive, she remarked. It is important to urgently introduce new anti-Belarusian sanctions, which must be tough, Kallas said, suggesting that international air flights bringing migrants close to the EU border should be halted.

Morawiecki has planned a series of visits to EU countries in order to discuss the current geopolitical situation and threats coming from the East with Poland's European partners. He came to Estonia on the first such visit.

Morawiecki is also planning to visit Latvia and Lithuania on Sunday, Polish Government Spokesperson Piotr Muller said.

Tags: #poland #belarus #border
Завантаження...
