Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to identify authorized persons to sign an agreement on transport visa-free travel.

According to representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the agreement will be extended for another year – until the end of June 2025.

"Ukraine and the European Union will soon extend the transport visa-free travel until the end of June 2025. Today the government approved the order of President Zelenskyy to determine authorized persons to sign this agreement," Melnychuk said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is indicated that after the visa-free travel extension, drivers will be able to continue to carry out bilateral transportation without permits, which is a powerful incentive for Ukrainian manufacturers. Last year, exports of motor vehicles to the European Union increased by approximately 30% compared to 2021, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada said.

Liberalization also accelerates the import of goods and components needed by domestic businesses, he said.