Economy

20:09 13.06.2024

Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

1 min read
Ukraine, EU to extend transport visa-free travel for another year

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to identify authorized persons to sign an agreement on transport visa-free travel.

According to representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, the agreement will be extended for another year – until the end of June 2025.

"Ukraine and the European Union will soon extend the transport visa-free travel until the end of June 2025. Today the government approved the order of President Zelenskyy to determine authorized persons to sign this agreement," Melnychuk said in Telegram channel on Thursday.

It is indicated that after the visa-free travel extension, drivers will be able to continue to carry out bilateral transportation without permits, which is a powerful incentive for Ukrainian manufacturers. Last year, exports of motor vehicles to the European Union increased by approximately 30% compared to 2021, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada said.

Liberalization also accelerates the import of goods and components needed by domestic businesses, he said.

Tags: #visa #transport

MORE ABOUT

20:20 13.05.2024
PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

PrivatBank, Visa launch digital payment in suburban transport in Kyiv region

20:00 15.03.2024
Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

14:28 06.03.2024
Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

20:55 29.02.2024
Ukraine and Türkiye agree to extend liberalization of freight transportation

Ukraine and Türkiye agree to extend liberalization of freight transportation

14:30 20.02.2024
Ukrainian carriers start protest at three points on border with Poland

Ukrainian carriers start protest at three points on border with Poland

11:37 20.02.2024
Restoration Ministry wants to extend 'transport visa-free regime' for one year without changes

Restoration Ministry wants to extend 'transport visa-free regime' for one year without changes

19:00 22.01.2024
Govt proposes NSDC impose sanctions against Russia's transport sector for 50 years

Govt proposes NSDC impose sanctions against Russia's transport sector for 50 years

20:34 18.01.2024
Poland to submit to EU its amendments to agreement on ‘transport visa waiver’ in near future

Poland to submit to EU its amendments to agreement on ‘transport visa waiver’ in near future

18:38 27.12.2023
Etalon Corporation intends to prioritize production of urban electric transport

Etalon Corporation intends to prioritize production of urban electric transport

22:00 07.12.2023
Ukraine's business partners from Belgium, Austria, Netherlands and Italy urge EU companies to boycott Polish transport workers to unblock the border - open letter

Ukraine's business partners from Belgium, Austria, Netherlands and Italy urge EU companies to boycott Polish transport workers to unblock the border - open letter

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

NBU increases lending potential of banks by 1.5 times with new capital structure and requirements for its adequacy

LATEST

DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

Shurma: We to unlock financing for renewable energy, green steel metallurgy projects

Ukrnafta plans to build in 2024 about 100 MW more gas generation

NBU lowers key policy rate to 13% as expected

Ukraine govt provides additional UAH 2.5 bln for restoration of Kharkiv region's energy grid

Ukrnafta plans to attract financing from Deutche Bank for construction of flexible generation

Столтенберг очікує затвердження міністрами оборони країн НАТО плану щодо провідної ролі Альянсу в координації безпекової допомоги та навчанні для України

Ukrzaliznytsia reinforces with memo agreement with EBRD on EUR 300 mln loan to buy electric locomotives

EBRD may provide EUR70 mln loan to Nova Poshta

Recovery conference in Berlin launches projects worth EUR 16 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD