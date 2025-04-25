Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:00 25.04.2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukraine's PJSC Ukrnafta oil producer continues to modernize its fleet of machinery and transport, receiving 113 new units of specialized equipment and vehicles since the beginning of 2025, the company announced on its official Facebook page.

"Ongoing fleet renewal is a critical component of Ukrnafta's broader strategy to modernize its technologies and infrastructure for production and oilfield services. It allows us to replace outdated machinery and equipment that have been in operation for decades," the company stated.

Ukrnafta emphasized that these upgrades not only boost the efficiency of its production processes but also significantly improve working conditions for its personnel.

From 2023 through 2025, the company has put a total of 663 new units of equipment into operation. These include, among others, heavy haulers, buses, trucks, tankers, excavators, and fuel trucks.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 544 filling stations – 461 of its own and 83 under management.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

Tags: #machinery #ukrnafta #transport

