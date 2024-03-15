Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on the activities of rail transport.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on the activities of rail transport, which was signed on December 17, 1992 in Kyiv, was terminated.