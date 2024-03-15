Economy

20:00 15.03.2024

Ukraine govt terminates agreement with Belarus on rail transport

1 min read

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Belarus on the activities of rail transport.

As Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, reported on his Telegram channel, the decision was made at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Republic of Belarus on the activities of rail transport, which was signed on December 17, 1992 in Kyiv, was terminated.

Tags: #belarus #agreement #transport #termination

MORE ABOUT

19:21 08.03.2024
PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

PM: Govt approves draft memo, loan agreement within Ukraine Facility to raise EUR 6 bln in spring 2024

14:28 06.03.2024
Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

Transport Safety Service provides record revenues to budget from fines, penalties in 2023

19:31 05.03.2024
Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on cooperation to ensure uniformity of time, frequency measurements

20:54 01.03.2024
Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

Defense Cooperation Agreement with the Netherlands cements support for Ukraine's cultural heritage – Zhovkva

20:55 29.02.2024
Ukraine and Türkiye agree to extend liberalization of freight transportation

Ukraine and Türkiye agree to extend liberalization of freight transportation

20:54 27.02.2024
Synevo reaches agreement with State Bureau of Investigation

Synevo reaches agreement with State Bureau of Investigation

20:55 26.02.2024
Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on concluding security agreement

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on concluding security agreement

20:53 20.02.2024
Reps of Ukraine, Italy coordinate schedule of further negotiations to finalize bilateral security agreement

Reps of Ukraine, Italy coordinate schedule of further negotiations to finalize bilateral security agreement

14:30 20.02.2024
Ukrainian carriers start protest at three points on border with Poland

Ukrainian carriers start protest at three points on border with Poland

11:37 20.02.2024
Restoration Ministry wants to extend 'transport visa-free regime' for one year without changes

Restoration Ministry wants to extend 'transport visa-free regime' for one year without changes

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

NABU and SAPO expose scheme of abuse exceeding UAH 211 mln at Ukrgazvydobuvannia fields

Ukraine to receive first tranche of Ukraine Facility of EUR 4.5 bln in March, second tranche of EUR 1.5 bln in April – Dombrovskis

LATEST

Council of Seven discusses situation with assets of Ukrainian entrepreneurs in Russia

Restoration Ministry recommends exporters to use alternative routes until Ukraine finishes talks with Poland

IT and AI can make metallurgy more environmentally friendly and efficient, accelerate transition to 'green' technologies - Metinvest CEO

Quota approach to opening gas exports to not affect its balance – head of specialized association

Ukrainian maritime corridor becomes round-the-clock

AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

NBU expects IMF decision on EFF fourth tranche in one week, $10 bln in overall external financing in March-April

EBRD provides $25 mln trade finance limit to PrivatBank

State budget 2024 provides UAH 3 bln for humanitarian demining of farmland – minister

Ukraine signs documents with EU on EUR 6 bln in Bridge financing in March-April

AD
Milk
AD
AD
AD
AD