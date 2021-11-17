Facts

13:10 17.11.2021

Russia-occupation forces again shelling Nevelske village in Donbas, damage seven houses, destroy two of them

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces again shelling Nevelske village in Donbas, damage seven houses, destroy two of them

The police are documenting the consequences of shelling the village of Nevelske, Pokrovsky district, for the second time in a week, damage to seven houses was recorded, no one was injured, police of Donetsk region have said.

"At 06:45 in the morning, the police received a message from local residents that at 02:30 the village of Nevelske came under fire from illegal armed groups. Law enforcers are examining the village, documenting the consequences of the crime and finding out what kind of help the local residents need," the message says.

The police noted that as of 11:00 damage to seven houses was recorded, two of which were destroyed. There are no casualties among the population. The examination is ongoing.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) is being resolved. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

Law enforcers stressed that this is already the second shelling attack by the fighters in the village over the past week.

As reported, on Sunday, November 14, as a result of the shelling of Nevelske, nine houses were damaged.

