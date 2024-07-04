Only six out of 19 warships of British Royal Navy can be put on alert today – media

Only six out of 19 main warships of the British Royal Navy are ready to go to sea to perform operational tasks, most of the fleet is under repair, according to the UK Defense Journal.

Taking into account those in short-term service, this number may grow to nine warships.

The aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales are under repair and maintenance. This also applies to the large amphibious assault ships HMS Devonport and HMS Bulwark.

During the long-term repairs, the destroyers HMS Daring, HMS Dragon and HMS Defender will be found. The frigates HMS Northumberland, HMS Kent, HMS Portland, HMS Somerset, HMS Sutherland and HMS St Albans are also under repair.

The British Royal Navy has two aircraft carriers, six destroyers and 11 frigates.