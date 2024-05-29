Facts

17:46 29.05.2024

One Russian ship on duty in Black Sea, no Navy ships in Azov and Mediterranean Seas – Navy

1 min read
There is one Russian ship in the Black Sea, there are no ships in the Azov and Mediterranean seas, the Naval Forces of Ukraine reported.

In particular, as of 07:30 Wednesday, there is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, and there are no enemy ships in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

"During the day, in the interests of Russia, seven vessels made passage through the Kerch Strait to the Sea of Azov, five of them moved from the Bosphorus Strait, nine vessels to the Black Sea, four of them continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait," they noted.

