13:54 11.11.2021

President's award 'Volunteer of Year' to appear in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to establish the prize of the President of Ukraine "Volunteer of the Year."

The corresponding draft presidential decree was approved at a government meeting on Wednesday.

It is noted that it is proposed to establish this award to promote the development and popularization of volunteer activities, support public initiatives for conducting volunteer activities and honoring volunteers who have made a significant contribution to the development of the volunteer movement.

If this decree is signed by the president, the Cabinet of Ministers will develop the procedure for the appointment and payment of the award within three months.

Interfax-Ukraine
