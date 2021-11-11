Facts

12:56 11.11.2021

Ukraine records 24,747 new COVID-19 cases per day, 18,896 recovered, 652 died – ministry

1 min read
Ukraine records 24,747 new COVID-19 cases per day, 18,896 recovered, 652 died – ministry

As of Thursday morning, some 24,747 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 18,896 people recovered and 652 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"For the day on November 10 in Ukraine: some 24,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded; some 277,097 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Also over the past day: some 4,778 people hospitalized; some 652 people died; some 18,896 people recovered," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 3.156 million people fell ill; some 2.573 million 738 people recovered; some 74,857 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 11.845 million people have been vaccinated, of which 11.845 million people received one dose, are fully immunized and received two doses – 8.285 million people (two of them received one dose abroad). A total of 20.129 million vaccinations were carried out.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:16 10.11.2021
Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

15:02 09.11.2021
Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

Kuleba: powerful allies, partners of Ukraine ready to charge Russia with high price tag for aggression expansion

14:46 09.11.2021
'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

12:55 09.11.2021
Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 18,988 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

12:48 09.11.2021
EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

10:49 09.11.2021
Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

Liashko: almost 31 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine imported to Ukraine, another 2.5 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine expected this week

18:12 08.11.2021
Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

Kyiv records growth trend in number of COVID-19 cases – conference call with president

09:34 08.11.2021
Ukraine registers 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

16:03 06.11.2021
Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

Ukraine among bidders for hosting 2025 UEFA Women's Championship

13:04 06.11.2021
Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 25,063 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Blinken: Should Russia attempt to use energy as weapon, commit further aggression against Ukraine, US and Germany to take appropriate action

Oschadbank to extend card validity for pensioners in ORDLO

Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

Ukraine records 23,283 COVID-19 new cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Kuleba, Yermak discuss with Nuland situation in Donbas, along Ukrainian border

Ukraine immune to 'psychological pressure' from Russia - Zelensky

OSCE Special Rep in Ukraine, TCG notes deterioration of situation in Donbas

Blinken: Should Russia attempt to use energy as weapon, commit further aggression against Ukraine, US and Germany to take appropriate action

Ukraine intends to double border guards on border with Belarus – Monastyrsky

The archival services of Ukraine and Israel have signed a cooperation agreement

Oschadbank to extend card validity for pensioners in ORDLO

Danilov: NSDC discusses Ukraine's 'reasonable' actions for situation with refugees on Belarus-EU countries' border

Denmark retains entry for vaccinated Ukrainians

Govt dismisses Chechotkin from post of State Emergency Service's head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD