Ukraine records 24,747 new COVID-19 cases per day, 18,896 recovered, 652 died – ministry

As of Thursday morning, some 24,747 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 18,896 people recovered and 652 people died, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine has said.

"For the day on November 10 in Ukraine: some 24,747 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease were recorded; some 277,097 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. Also over the past day: some 4,778 people hospitalized; some 652 people died; some 18,896 people recovered," the ministry said in the Telegram channel.

For the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine: some 3.156 million people fell ill; some 2.573 million 738 people recovered; some 74,857 people died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 11.845 million people have been vaccinated, of which 11.845 million people received one dose, are fully immunized and received two doses – 8.285 million people (two of them received one dose abroad). A total of 20.129 million vaccinations were carried out.