09:34 08.11.2021

Ukraine registers 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 13,068 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 8,200 recoveries and 473 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Monday.

"Over the past day, November 7, Ukraine recorded 13,068 new cases of COVID-19 (including 790 children and 145 medical workers), while 85,083 people were vaccinated for COVID-19, including 51,603 persons who received their first shot of vaccine, and 33,480 who completed their vaccination. Also in the past 24 hours, 3,532 persons were hospitalized, 473 died, and 8,200 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 3,088,501 coronavirus infections, including 2,520,956 recoveries and 72,557 deaths.

To date, 11,406,284 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, among them 11,406,282 persons who have received the first shot of vaccine and 7,938.053 fully vaccinated persons (including two persons who received one shot of vaccine abroad). As many as 19,344,335 shots have been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
