Facts

20:11 03.11.2021

Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

2 min read
Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

First deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas and the still acting Deputy Prime Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said that he probably would not continue to work in the TCG.

"I think that I probably will no longer take part in the Trilateral Contact Group as a member of the delegation. There is a head of the delegation - Leonid Kravchuk and deputy head of the delegation Oleksandr Merezhko. They will continue," Reznikov said, answering the question of the MP at the plenary session on Wednesday.

Earlier, speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Oleksiy Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine that Reznikov may leave the TCG. He also said that Deputy Head of the Delegation Oleksandr Merezhko would replace Reznikov.

Reznikov has been the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG since May 5, 2020. Since June 2021, he has been replacing the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Leonid Kravchuk, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a heart operation.

As reported, on November 1, Reznikov submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

On November 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported his resignation. 329 MPs voted for the corresponding decision at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Reznikov is a possible candidate for appointment to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the candidacy of MP from Servant of the People Iryna Vereshchuk is being considered for the post of Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

Tags: #tcg #reznikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:32 04.11.2021
Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

09:14 04.11.2021
Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Zelensky submits to Rada proposal to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

17:20 02.11.2021
Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

Reznikov: Ukraine won't be able to adopt any well-known model of conflict resolution

09:39 02.11.2021
Servant of People supports Zelensky's decision to nominate Reznikov for post of Defense Minister – faction press secretary

Servant of People supports Zelensky's decision to nominate Reznikov for post of Defense Minister – faction press secretary

11:57 01.11.2021
Reznikov tenders resignation

Reznikov tenders resignation

18:43 26.10.2021
No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

No planned changes in composition of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Reznikov

12:17 21.10.2021
Dpty PM Reznikov assesses Venice Commission's opinion on bill on transition period as positive

Dpty PM Reznikov assesses Venice Commission's opinion on bill on transition period as positive

11:57 20.10.2021
Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

19:00 18.10.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

11:51 28.09.2021
Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

Rada agrees to appoint Reznikov as Defense Minister

Rada dismisses Liubchenko from post of First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

LATEST

Language ombudsman calls for renaming Severodonetsk, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pervomaisk, number of other settlements

Crown Agents will buy COVID vaccine for Ukraine for EIB loan funds

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Fire in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra extinguished

U.S. Embassy calls on Ukrainian authorities to hold accountable all those behind attack on Handziuk

Rada appoints Svyrydenko as First Dpty PM, Economy Minister

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European, Eurasian Affairs arrives in Kyiv

Meeting of Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission to be held on Nov 10 – Kuleba

Ukrainian-language audio guide launched at Prague Castle in Czech Republic – President's Office

Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Donbas over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD