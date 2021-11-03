Reznikov does not intend to take part in further work of TCG

First deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas and the still acting Deputy Prime Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov said that he probably would not continue to work in the TCG.

"I think that I probably will no longer take part in the Trilateral Contact Group as a member of the delegation. There is a head of the delegation - Leonid Kravchuk and deputy head of the delegation Oleksandr Merezhko. They will continue," Reznikov said, answering the question of the MP at the plenary session on Wednesday.

Earlier, speaker of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Oleksiy Arestovych told Interfax-Ukraine that Reznikov may leave the TCG. He also said that Deputy Head of the Delegation Oleksandr Merezhko would replace Reznikov.

Reznikov has been the first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG since May 5, 2020. Since June 2021, he has been replacing the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Leonid Kravchuk, who is undergoing rehabilitation after a heart operation.

As reported, on November 1, Reznikov submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

On November 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported his resignation. 329 MPs voted for the corresponding decision at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Reznikov is a possible candidate for appointment to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and the candidacy of MP from Servant of the People Iryna Vereshchuk is being considered for the post of Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.