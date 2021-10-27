Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

The date of the meeting of the Ukraine-U.S. Commission in Washington has already been determined. The parties are completing work on an updated charter of strategic partnership, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The date has been determined, we will soon announce it together with the United States. The meeting will be held in Washington, and, accordingly, it will be my visit to Antony Blinken [U.S. Secretary of State]," Kuleba said at an online briefing on Wednesday.

He stressed that this will be a very serious, difficult visit, and representatives of various ministries and departments will leave for the United States with it.

"We are aimed precisely at the maximum result. We are working closely with our American colleagues. We are completing the development of a joint updated strategic partnership charter, which Presidents Biden and Zelensky instructed us to adopt at this meeting," the minister added.