09:44 27.10.2021

Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 22,574 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 1,159 recoveries and 692 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"New vaccination record: more than 291,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated over the past day! Ukraine recorded 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 (including 1,532 children and 399 medical workers), and 291,293 persons were vaccinated for COVID-19 over the past day, October 26, 2021. The first shot was received by 212,013 persons, while 79,280 fully completed their vaccination," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,825,733 coronavirus infections, including 2,401,705 recoveries and 65,628 deaths, and has performed 14,154,508 PCR tests.

To date, 9,363,493 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine, including 9,363,491 who have received their first shot of the vaccine, and 7,138,082 fully vaccinated people (including two who received their first shot of the vaccine abroad). As many as 16,501,573 shots have been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
