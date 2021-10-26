Facts

17:54 26.10.2021

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas amid shelling attacks by Russia-occupation forces

1 min read
Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas amid shelling attacks by Russia-occupation forces

One serviceman of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has received fatal injuries, another received a shrapnel wound as a result of shelling of positions of Ukrainian defenders by Russia-occupation forces in the zone of responsibility of the operational-tactical group Skhid (East) on Tuesday.

"After providing first aid, the wounded was transported to a hospital. The serviceman's health is satisfactory," the 93rd Independent Mechanized Brigade Kholodny Yar said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
