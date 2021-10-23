Ukraine records 23,229 new cases of COVID-19, 483 deaths per day

As of Saturday morning, 23,229 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine, 8,330 people recovered, 483 died. Almost 290,000 people were vaccinated per day, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported.

"New vaccination record: almost 290,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated per day. On October 22 in Ukraine: 23,229 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 were recorded (of which 1,777 children, 438 health workers). Some 289,468 people were vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 203,265 people received one dose, while 86,203 were fully immunized. Also over the past day: 5,362 people were hospitalized; 483 people died; 8,330 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reported in the Telegram channel.

A day earlier, on October 22, some 23,785 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported, on October 21, some 22,415 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 20, some 18,913 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 19, some 15,579 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported. On October 18, some 9,524 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 17, some 11,288 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 16, 12,983 new confirmed cases of infection were reported, on October 15, some 13,624 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, on October 14, 18,881 new cases of COVID-19.

During the entire time of the pandemic in Ukraine, 2,748,614 people fell ill, 2,369,695 people recovered, and 63,486 died.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 8,760,924 people have been vaccinated, of which 8,760,922 people received one dose, 6,915,377 people were fully immunized and received two doses (two of them received one dose abroad). A total of 15,676,299 vaccinations were carried out.