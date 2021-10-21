Facts

11:39 21.10.2021

Klitschko: On Oct 22, Commission to decide on extra restrictions amid 'red zone,' which Kyiv to enter soon

Klitschko: On Oct 22, Commission to decide on extra restrictions amid 'red zone,' which Kyiv to enter soon

On Friday, October 22, the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response will decide on the introduction of additional restrictions and the functioning of Kyiv in the conditions of the "red zone," which the city will enter soon, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"One of these days Kyiv will fall into the 'red' quarantine zone. Due to the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the capital is rapidly deteriorating. Over the past day, Kyiv records almost 1,200 new patients and 39 deaths. The age of those who died was from 29 years. In recent days, 500 patients have been hospitalized in the capital's hospitals. And most of them are in serious condition, patients who need oxygen support or artificial ventilation. Beds in capital hospitals are filling. Already over 50% of the beds that the city has prepared for treating patients are filled with coronavirus. And with oxygen, more than 63% are filled. Therefore, on Friday, a meeting of the Commission on Emergency Response of the city will be held, which will decide on the introduction of additional restrictions and the functioning of the capital in the conditions of the 'red' zone, which we will find ourselves in one of these days," Klitschko said at Kyiv City Council meeting.

In addition, the mayor instructed the Health Department of Kyiv City State Administration to intensify the vaccination campaign for residents of Kyiv, and urged the deputies of Kyiv City Council to explain the need for vaccination to the citizens.

"Work in the districts, communicate with people. Explain that today, the only way to stop the spread of the virus and avoid harsh restrictions is through mass vaccinations. And it is necessary to get vaccinated now, so as not to stand in lines after Kyiv falls into the 'red' zone. We saw how it was recently in some other cities of Ukraine," Klitschko said.

He said that 98% of those hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals are not vaccinated. Among the deceased, unvaccinated patients account for 99% of cases.

"Therefore, I once again call on the people of Kyiv and all Ukrainians: go and get vaccinated! Let us be conscious and take care of our health and the health of our loved ones and people around!" Klitschko said.

