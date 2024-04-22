Press Conferences

18:55 22.04.2024

New manager of seized assets instead of Vozdvizhenka residential complex to be selected by June 12 – head of ARMA

KYIV. April 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – to select a new manager of a number of assets instead of Vozdvizhenka Residential Complex LLC until June 12 to ensure continuity of revenues to the state budget, head of ARMA Olena Duma has said.

"Since management contracts end on June 12, 2024, the agency is thinking ahead and taking the necessary measures to ensure that the state does not lose revenue to the budget, and there is no stop in the management of assets for which contracts will be terminated. In accordance with current legislation, we will announce competition for these assets, and to ensure continuity, we will do everything possible to elect a new manager by June 12," the head of ARMA said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Noting the need to replace the manager, Olena Duma emphasized that ARMA gave the current manager the opportunity to correct the errors identified during the on-site inspection, but the company did not agree with the commission's conclusions. At the same time, ARMA identified an unlawful transfer of funds to the manager's personal account in the amount of UAH 11.4 million and UAH 29.4 million under two management agreements.

After issuing an order for the immediate return of funds, the management company returned only UAH 2.7 million and UAH 7 million, respectively.

"ARMA has already contacted law enforcement agencies, and we are confident that the state will ensure the punishment of those responsible and the recovery of lost funds," the head of the department said.

As reported, at the beginning of April 2024, ARMA announced its intention to replace the manager of 126 properties due to the ineffective work of Vozdvizhenka Residential Complex LLC. In turn, the company stated that the conclusions about management inefficiency were unfounded, as well as the bias of the government agency, and asked the authorities to intervene into the situation.

Tags: #real #conference #arrest #management #estate

