10:36 09.05.2024

HACC arrests Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy with alternative of posting UAH 20 mln bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has applied a custody status to the Deputy Minister suspected of misappropriating land plots in Sumy region, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported Thursday morning.

"On May 9, 2024, the HACC investigative judge supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor and ordered an arrest with an alternative of posting a bail of UAH 20 million for the deputy of the acting minister, who, together with other individuals, is suspected of misappropriating land in Sumy region with an area of approximately 2,500 hectares worth UAH 291 million and attempting to misappropriate land with an area of about 3,300 hectares for an additional UAH 190 million," the statement said, published on the SAPO Telegram channel.

The term of the arrest is until July 7, 2024, inclusive.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), this concerns the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy Markiyan Dmytrasevych. According to the investigation, the current Minister of Agrarian Policy, Mykola Solsky, might involve him in this scheme.

If Dmytrasevych posts bail, he must comply with several obligations, including refraining from communicating with witnesses and other suspects, depositing a passport to prevent travel, and wearing an ankle monitor.

Investigative judge Andriy Biiuk made the decision.

The ruling on the application of the arrest can be appealed in the HACC's appellate chamber.

According to the AntAC, the investigation also has evidence that similar schemes with land may have occurred in other regions, including Rivne, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, and Zakarpattia.

Tags: #deputy_minister #hacc #arrest

