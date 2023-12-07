Facts

21:36 07.12.2023

Court of Appeals remands in custody MP Dubinsky, suspected of treason

Court of Appeals remands in custody MP Dubinsky, suspected of treason

The Kyiv Court of Appeals has reserved a preventive measure in the form of detention for MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, suspected of treason, until January 12, 2024, Suspilne reports.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal has left unchanged the appeal of MP Dubinsky regarding his detention … He will stay in jail until January 12, 2024 without the right to post a bail," the Suspilne Telegram channel said on Thursday.

According to the publication, the trial was held behind closed doors.

Before the meeting, Dubinsky stated that his ribs were broken.

Dubinsky, as well as former MP Andriy Derkach and ex-prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulik, were notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), Part 1 of Article 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it).

On November 14, 2023, the Pechersky district Court of Kyiv chose Dubinsky a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days without alternative bail in the case of treason.

Dubinsky's defense on December 2 announced the beating of the MP in Kyiv pretrial detention center.

The Kyiv police informed that according to the results of the inspection and forensic medical examination, information about the beating of the MP in the pretrial detention center was not confirmed.

Tags: #arrest #dubinsky

