ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation General Valery Gerasimov for war crimes committed in Ukraine – attacks on energy facilities, the ICC website reported on Tuesday.

In the text of the ICC message posted on the court's website on Tuesday, it is noted that Shoigu and Gerasimov “are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects … and the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects.”