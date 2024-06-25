Facts

14:58 25.06.2024

ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

1 min read
ICC issues arrest warrants on Shoigu, Gerasimov for war crimes – court website

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation General Valery Gerasimov for war crimes committed in Ukraine – attacks on energy facilities, the ICC website reported on Tuesday.

In the text of the ICC message posted on the court's website on Tuesday, it is noted that Shoigu and Gerasimov “are each allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects … and the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects.”

Tags: #shoigu #gerasimov #icc #arrest

MORE ABOUT

15:55 25.06.2024
Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

Yermak about ICC arrest warrants for Shoigu, Gerasimov: Everyone will face justice for doing evil

13:55 15.06.2024
ICC probes cyberattacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as possible war crimes

ICC probes cyberattacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as possible war crimes

12:20 10.06.2024
Head of ICC Ukraine Team Office: We're identifying locations where Russia subjected Ukrainians POWs, civilians to most brutal tortures

Head of ICC Ukraine Team Office: We're identifying locations where Russia subjected Ukrainians POWs, civilians to most brutal tortures

10:36 09.05.2024
HACC arrests Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy with alternative of posting UAH 20 mln bail

HACC arrests Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy with alternative of posting UAH 20 mln bail

18:55 22.04.2024
New manager of seized assets instead of Vozdvizhenka residential complex to be selected by June 12 – head of ARMA

New manager of seized assets instead of Vozdvizhenka residential complex to be selected by June 12 – head of ARMA

16:28 05.03.2024
ICC issues arrest warrants for commander of Russian long-range aviation, ex-commander of Black Sea Fleet

ICC issues arrest warrants for commander of Russian long-range aviation, ex-commander of Black Sea Fleet

14:23 29.02.2024
ICC prosecutor on investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine: No doubt that we will see result

ICC prosecutor on investigation into Russian war crimes in Ukraine: No doubt that we will see result

18:54 16.02.2024
PGO, ICC actively working on cases of deportation of Ukrainian children, killing of civilians in Hroza, destruction of grain storages – Kostin

PGO, ICC actively working on cases of deportation of Ukrainian children, killing of civilians in Hroza, destruction of grain storages – Kostin

21:36 07.12.2023
Court of Appeals remands in custody MP Dubinsky, suspected of treason

Court of Appeals remands in custody MP Dubinsky, suspected of treason

11:43 23.11.2023
HACC arrests ex-head of State Service for Special Communications with alternative bail of UAH 25 mln – SAPO

HACC arrests ex-head of State Service for Special Communications with alternative bail of UAH 25 mln – SAPO

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Zelenskyy: Today marks start of our membership in EU

ECHR recognizes exhaustive evidence in ‘Ukraine v. Russia’ case regarding Crimea – Justice Ministry

Ukraine receives first ammunition within framework of Czech initiative – PM

European Council President calls start of negotiations on Ukraine, Moldova's accession to EU ‘historic moment’

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

European Commission President: Congratulations to Moldova and Ukraine on opening accession negotiations

Yermak, Sullivan discuss preparations for NATO Summit in Washington

SBI announces suspicion to MP Tischenko

Zelenskyy extends sanctions against Firtash, Fuks, heads of Gazprom, VTB and other Russian businessmen for another 10 years

AD
AD
AD
AD