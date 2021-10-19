Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

U.S. and Ukrainian Defense Ministers Lloyd Austin and Andriy Taran discussed strengthening partnerships in the Black Sea region to counter Russia's actions.

At a briefing following talks with Taran in Kyiv on Tuesday, Austin said the United States provides assistance in all regions on a regular basis and this is its commitment to its partners. Ukraine can expect the United States to continue its support. This region is very important to the United States, and it will continue the support to its partners to ensure security in this region.

At the same time, he said there are no changes in the positions and capabilities of the United States.

Austin said that today the United States discussed strengthening its partnership in the Black Sea region with its partners to counter Russia's destabilizing actions. the United States supported Ukraine together with Georgia, Romania, Bulgaria. The United States understands the importance of partnership and alliance between allies and partners in order to contain Russian aggression, he said.