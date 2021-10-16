Facts

11:47 16.10.2021

As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

1 min read
As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As a result of shelling of Ukrainian positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas, one serviceman was wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters said on Saturday morning.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance and evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the JFO said.

It is noted that over the past day, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire eight times, of which four times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire on armed provocations of the enemy without using prohibited weapons.

"As of 07.00 am on October 16, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded," the headquarters said.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:55 15.10.2021
Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas

14:36 14.10.2021
Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

10:05 08.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:35 05.10.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

09:32 30.09.2021
Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

09:58 28.09.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling of positions near Krymske – JFO HQ

17:49 23.09.2021
More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

More than quarter of Ukrainians stand for ORDLO autonomy, same number stand for their isolation - Social Monitoring opinion poll

15:36 23.09.2021
Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

Over past six months, some 51% more civilians killed, wounded in Donbas than in previous six months – UN Mission

09:42 23.09.2021
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in day in Donbas – JFO HQ

11:16 22.09.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas since Wed midnight – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

'Red' epidemiological zone introduced in Zaporizhia, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions from Oct 18 – Nemchinov

UNESCO presents report on further deterioration of human rights situation in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

Zelensky introduces Stefanchuk to NSDC, excludes Razumkov – decree

Ukraine condemns Russia's carrying out census in Crimea – Foreign Ministry

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukrainian president's commitment to comprehensive judicial reform

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD