As result of shelling at Ukrainian positions in Donbas, serviceman wounded – JFO HQ

As a result of shelling of Ukrainian positions by Russian-occupation forces in Donbas, one serviceman was wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters said on Saturday morning.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier was provided with pre-medical assistance and evacuated to a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the JFO said.

It is noted that over the past day, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire eight times, of which four times with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian defenders opened fire on armed provocations of the enemy without using prohibited weapons.

"As of 07.00 am on October 16, no violations of the ceasefire were recorded," the headquarters said.