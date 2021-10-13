Swedish retailer H&M announces opening date of first store in Lviv

Swedish fashion retailer H&M will open its first store in Lviv on October 28, 2021, the retailer's press service has reported.

"Continuing the active expansion of H&M in Ukraine, we are pleased to announce the date of the long-awaited opening in Lviv. We are confident that city residents will appreciate both the modern interior and a wide range of goods for the whole family," the press service said, citing Regional Manager of H&M in Ukraine and Eastern Europe Mehmet Arisoy.

The H&M store in the Victoria Gardens shopping mall will be located in a two-level space with a total area of 1,900 square meters. Departments of women's, men's, teenage and children's clothing are presented, as well as the line of sportswear H&M Sport.

"H&M is one of the most anticipated brands in the city, so we made every effort to attract such an anchor tenant," Sales Director of Dragon Capital Property Management Natalia Kravets said.

Lviv will become the fourth city in Ukraine where the brand is represented, after Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.

As of October 2021, the H&M chain in Ukraine has seven retail outlets: five in Kyiv, one each in Odesa and Kharkiv.

The Swedish company Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), the owner of the second largest clothing store chain in Europe, opened the first store in Ukraine in 2018.

H&M Hennes & Maurits LLC was established in 2013. According to the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary is Stefan Persson (Sweden).