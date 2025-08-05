Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

Photo: https://uweaforum.com/

On 9–10 September, Lviv will host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum, an international platform for discussing investments, technologies, and strategies for the development of wind energy in Ukraine. The event will bring together representatives of the government, business, international organisations, and leading companies in the industry.

This year's theme, ‘Rebuilding the country with wind power,’ focuses on the role of wind energy in the post-war reconstruction of the energy sector. The programme for the first day includes six thematic sessions on financing, logistics, technological innovations, development, operation, and regulatory changes.

Speakers include representatives from WindEurope, Vestas, the EBRD, Oschadbank, DTEK RES, KNESS Group, Huawei Digital Power and other key market players.

The second day of the Forum offers participants a unique opportunity to visit Ukrainian wind farms in the mountainous region, which were built during the Great War.

The detailed programme is available on the official website of the Forum.