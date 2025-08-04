Interfax-Ukraine
10:48 04.08.2025

Ukrainian-Polish expedition begins search and exhumation work in Lviv

On the territory of the former cemetery in Zboiska in Lviv, a Ukrainian-Polish expedition has begun search and exhumation work to rebury the remains of soldiers of the Polish Army, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications reported.

"The soldiers died in 1939 during the defense of Lviv from the German army. They were representatives of different nationalities. The work is being carried out within the framework of bilateral cooperation aimed at a joint understanding of historical events," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that according to Yevhen Boiko, the head of the executive committee of the Lviv City Council, the cemetery existed until the 1960s, and was finally liquidated in 1987. Later, in the 1990s, a symbolic wooden cross was erected with the inscription in Polish: "To the soldiers of the Polish army who fell in defense of the Fatherland in September 1939."

According to the report, the exhumation work will continue until August 30.

As reported, in early May it became known that the remains of 42 people were discovered at the site of exhumation work in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region.

In June, Ukraine transferred permission to the Polish side to conduct exhumation work on the territory of the former village of Zboiska.

