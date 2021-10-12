Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

Ukraine and the European Union called on Russia to acknowledge responsibility for the conflict in Donbas, to promote a ceasefire and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, according to the text of the joint statement following the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit.

"We condemn the violation of the ceasefire by Russia-backed armed formations and call on Russia to fully assume its responsibility in this regard and to use its considerable influence over the armed formations it backs, to re-establish a comprehensive ceasefire, to meet the Minsk commitments in full, and to ensure free and unhindered access of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to the non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including the areas along the Ukrainian-Russian State border, in accordance with its mandate," according to the document approved by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.