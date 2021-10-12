Facts

14:41 12.10.2021

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

1 min read
Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

Ukraine and the European Union called on Russia to acknowledge responsibility for the conflict in Donbas, to promote a ceasefire and the implementation of the Minsk agreements, according to the text of the joint statement following the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit.

"We condemn the violation of the ceasefire by Russia-backed armed formations and call on Russia to fully assume its responsibility in this regard and to use its considerable influence over the armed formations it backs, to re-establish a comprehensive ceasefire, to meet the Minsk commitments in full, and to ensure free and unhindered access of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to the non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine, including the areas along the Ukrainian-Russian State border, in accordance with its mandate," according to the document approved by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Tags: #eu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

13:38 12.10.2021
European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

European Commission exploring different scenarios to secure gas supplies to Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

13:05 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

17:23 11.10.2021
EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

10:14 11.10.2021
Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

14:34 09.10.2021
EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

11:41 09.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

16:00 08.10.2021
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

12:50 08.10.2021
Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

LATEST

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

Ukraine, EU to hold next round of cyber dialogue in Q2 2022

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

Ukreximbank's board dismisses Metzger, appoints Yermakov as bank's board acting chair

At Fastiv-Zhytomyr railway crossing, combine enters passenger train, so locomotive, six carriages damaged

This parliament could become most reformatory in history, but mono-majority chooses lawlessness – MP Rudyk

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD